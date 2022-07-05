FLAT TOP — Blueberry Hill in Flat Top, West Virginia is heading into the mid-way point of their season. Berries are ripe and ready for people to come pick their own blueberries.
Owner Jim Beha said this was the earliest season they have ever had in the 25 years the blueberry farm has been operational.
“For 25 years, the season has not started before July 4, but this year, our plants were ready on June 23,” said Beha.
He added, “People who have been coming here for a long time probably don’t even know we’re open.”
Blueberry Hill got its first berry plant in 1989, and it has just grown and prospered since then.
“Where I grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia, my parents always took us to a ‘pick your own’ farm 50 minutes, an hour away over in Ohio, so from a very young age, I experienced picking blueberries,” said Beha.
As he got older, Beha said his parents started taking his kids to that same patch, and eventually, his father offered to buy him 300 of his own plants.
“They were planted fall of 1989 by our three kids and my wife and I, and they really loved it here,” he said.“We planted those, and they are still here. It’s row 65 through something, and that at one time was the only plants we had here. They are still thriving.”
Beha said that when those plants prospered, they had an issue of what to do with all of the berries, so that’s when the idea for letting people come out to their farm came in to play.
They have since bought more and more plants to continue expanding the farm.
The farm has 12,000 plants with six varieties of blueberries, which is the number of plants they plan to stay at, so there are berries for everyone there.
“Most of the varieties found on this farm were developed in the early 1900s when they started making hybrid plants,” said Beha.
Beha also said that varieties are different in taste, and by having these different varieties, they are able to offer something every person will like and enjoy.
“Every variety has it’s own personality,” he said “People have their own favorites jus like I have my own too.
He also said they have different varieties because it allows their season to extend.
“From the time a particular variety has i’s first ripe berry, for the most part, its last ripe berry will occur two to two and half weeks later,” said Beha.
He added, “The idea is you plant a variety, and then you plant another one that will be ripe about the time that one is starting to lose its berries.”
The species of blueberry found at this farm is the Northern High Bush because that is the type that prospers in the climate native to this area whereas Souther High Bush plants prosper in the warmer temperatures that the South offers.
“[Southern High Bushes] will not have berries here, and ours will not have berries there because the climate just won’t allow it,” said Beha.
Beha said that the patch brings him and his wife a lot of joy just by seeing how much others enjoy it.
“People love it here, we love it for what it’s done for us and others,” he said. “It put three kids through college for us, but it has never been about the money.”
Beha said they have people who have come here for about 20 years and that now bring their own children and grandchildren.
Roger and Jennifer Allen said they had been coming to Blueberry Hill since their children were young, and now, they bring their grandchildren.
“My wife and I come most every year since our kids were young, so I’d say about 20 years now.
Another visitor said that he and his wife had come several times.
“We’ll pick around four or five gallons, freeze them, and eat them all year long,” the man said.
The busiest part of the farm’s season is the weekend of the Fourth of July and the week after, and Beha said that is for two reasons.
“It’s a combination of a couple things,” he said. “One of the things is people are looking for something to do, and the other thing is that every plant in this patch will be blue.”
The normal season is about five weeks long, but with the season starting so early this year, Beha said he was unsure about the end of the season.
“I used to be really good at predicting the end, but even then, I was only 50 percent,” he said. “I would think it is safe to say we will be in season until about the end of July.”
For more information about Blueberry Hill, visit their website blueberryhillwv.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.