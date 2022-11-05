MONTCALM — When Ed Gilger delivered some musical instruments to Montcalm High School earlier this week he didn’t know a letter would be found with a blue trombone.
Gilger, who played with the WVU Marching Band and continues to play with the WVU Alumni Band, took some instruments donated by the alumni band to give to MHS Band Director Austin Bolden.
But when the trombone case was opened a letter was found attached that everyone found moving, a letter he described as like someone’s “dying wish.”
“We don’t know who owned it, but the letter made this special,” Gilger said, as the former player of the trombone wanted it played.
The letter said:
“This trombone was owned by a member of the WVU Alumni Band. He was a student in the band in the late 1960s. He left WVU to join the Air Force Band where he made a career of supporting our troops around the world. Sadly, this past spring he passed, but requested that his trombone be passed on to a deserving student from West Virginia. May you make beautiful music in memory of him.”
The trombone was one of four instruments delivered this week and three more were delivered earlier.
Gilger said the alumni band “adopted” the Montcalm band and will donate more.
These donations come a good time for Bolden.
“it helps us out greatly,” he said. “When I started this job this year not many working instruments were in the program, and we had a spike in student interest.”
Bolden said COVID had hit the program “pretty hard” so it was almost non-existent before this year.
“But we have student interest back and the more students you have, the more instruments you need.”
There are 39 students in the band, comprised of middle and high school students, he said, with more than that coming up in the elementary schools that feed to Montcalm High and Middle (Montcalm, Brushfork and Bluewell).
Band is “vitally important” for students who have that interest, he said, and many students cannot afford to buy an instrument, with most of them costing hundreds of dollars. Many of the instruments at the schools are in disrepair.
“Thank you for the blessing you are providing us with,” Bolden said of the donations. “I certainly appreciate the kindness, and the students do as well.”
Bolden said the band is still in need of the following instruments: Five flutes, eight Bb clarinets, four alto saxophones, one Bb bass clarinet, 6 Bb trumpets, five trombones, one sousaphone and five concert snare drums with stands.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
