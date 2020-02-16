Larry Britton, Marine Corps helicopter pilot 1966-1989 (Ret.) of Prince William County, Va., and volunteer at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., with more than 5000+ hours of service, stands near an exhibit depicting the death toll of Marine and Navy personnel on Iwo Jima, Tuesday, Jan. 21. Each of the emblems on display denotes an individual that lost their life during the battle for Iwo Jima.