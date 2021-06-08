BLUEFIELD — Community Housing Development Block Grants that will let the City of Bluefield proceed with downtown demolitions and replace a sewer system serving more than 100 people were announced Monday during a conference with West Virginia’s governor.
Gov. Jim Justice held a virtual ceremony Monday to announce the award of 19 grants, worth $13,734,817 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, which have been dedicated to various water/sewer, broadband, demolition, and park improvement projects to communities in 14 counties across the state.
“It’s always exciting when we’re able to give away money to different cities and different communities across our state,” Justice said, who was joined for the virtual ceremony by local officials representing many of the communities receiving these grants.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides Community Development Block Grant funds to West Virginia annually to be dedicated for various water/sewer line and broadband improvement projects throughout the state. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.
The City of Bluefield received a $1 million grant for the Midway Sewer Replacement Project. The project will replace the existing sewer collection system that serves 129 customers for the Midway community in Bluefield, eliminating a source of pollution and mitigating potential health hazards.
“When I was elected four years ago, I came from the business world like you and had no idea what I was getting into,” Mayor Ron Martin told Justice during the ceremony. “But we’ve got infrastructure in the City of Bluefield that dates back to the 1930s and this award along with some of the other hard work our sanitary board and the good folks we have here in Bluefield will go a long way toward correcting that, and we just can’t thank you guys enough for helping us out on these projects as we go about reinventing this city.”
“I’ll tell you in all honestly you really are reinventing this city. You were dealt a cannonball to the stomach like nobody’s business when we lost an awful lot of coal jobs and everything, but what you’re doing over there in the Bluefield area is just unbelievable,” Justice replied. “It’s really, really good stuff.”
The city also received a $250,000 grant for its spot demolition project downtown. This phase of the downtown redevelopment process includes demolishing two structures known as the Communication Workers of America Building and the Bland Ferri Building. This project directly ties to a Federal Brownfields Grant and further strengthens the downtown redevelopment strategy of Bluefield.
“We really appreciate this award,” Martin told Justice. “We’ve got a couple of structures downtown that we want to take down as we go about reinventing the downtown area. We’ve been fortunate enough. We’ve got a good team here with Jim (Spencer) and his folks. We’ve identified the buildings that can be saved. We’ve identified the buildings that need to come down. We’ve been successful in renovating multiple buildings.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.