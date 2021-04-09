PIPESTEM — Volunteer firefighters from two counties were dispatched Thursday after a fire was reported at a restaurant located near the Summers County and Mercer County line.
Firefighters were dispatched by 911 centers in both counties after a structure fire started at Brandon’s BBQ & Grille. The restaurant is located near the entrance of Pipestem Resort State Park off Route 20.
“We got the call approximately 1:30 this afternoon reporting a structure fire,” said Chief Butch Mansfield of the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department.
The restaurant’s owner and employees were working in the kitchen when the fire started at the walk-in freezer and coolers in the back of the building, Mansfield said. No injuries were reported.
“There’s considerable damage on the back portion of the restaurant and the kitchen area was completely destroyed,” he said. “There was some smoke and heat damage in the main dining room.”
Pipestem firefighters arrived on the scene first.
“The arriving crew made a pretty quick knock down (extinguishing the flames) on the outside of the building,” Mansfield said.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. There were no plans Thursday to contact the State Fire Marshal since the fire’s origin appears to be electrical in nature, he stated.
The Jumping Branch-Nimitz Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance along with the Athens Volunteer Fire Department and the East River Volunteer Fire Department from neighboring Mercer County.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
