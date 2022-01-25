BLAND, Va. — Starting Monday, Bland County parents can decide whether their children should wear masks while in class.
The Bland County Board of Education announced that beginning Monday, “the wearing of masks for students will be optional on school grounds during the school day based upon parent discretion.”
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a series of executive orders last week. One of them, Executive Order Number Two, allows parents to decide whether their children have to wear masks while attending school.
Masks will still be required on school buses in accordance with Security Directive 1582/84-21-01B from the Transportation Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to the school system’s announcement.
All the quarantine guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health for positive COVID-19 cases and exposure to positive cases will still be followed, according to school officials.
School employees are still required to wear masks. There has been no change currently in regulations from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry that requires that employees use masks.
In Tazewell County Schools, parents also could start deciding whether their children have to wear masks at school. Students will still be required to wear masks when aboard school buses, and the school system will keep following all of the Virginia Department of Health’s quarantine guidelines for positive cases and exposures to positive cases, according to school officials.
