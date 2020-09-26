BLAND, Va. — A fifth COVID-19 related death was reported Friday in Bland County.
Health officials also confirmed Friday that all five coronavirus deaths to date in Bland County are associated with a nursing home outbreak.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, five COVID-19 deaths in the county are associated with the Bland County Nursing and Rehab Center. The fifth death was confirmed by the health department Friday morning.
The health department also Friday classified the outbreak at the Bland County Nursing and Rehab as an “outbreak pending closure.”
According to the health department, there have been 32 virus cases to date associated with the multi-care nursing home.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bland County currently stands at 64 with the five deaths.
In Virginia, health officials do not release data regarding recoveries and active cases.
