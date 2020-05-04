BLAND, Va. — Bland Ministry Center’s food pantry is normally a busy place every Tuesday, but more people needing food assistance have been arriving ever since the coronavirus pandemic put them out of work.
“We have had a lot of new folks come in who have been laid off and lost their income, so I would say there’s some among our regulars that we haven’t seen,” Special Project Coordinator Susan Keene said. “I think with all the new people, our numbers have really gone up.”
The food bank’s volunteers see plenty of people each Tuesday, but the layoffs created by the ongoing pandemic have added to the numbers of individuals and families seeking help.
“I think that our busiest day since this has started was about 90 families coming on a Tuesday,” Keene recalled.
Before the pandemic, the food bank usually aided about 70 families every week. Another thing the pandemic has changed is the number of regular volunteers who have been able to help at the center.
“We have had to send our regular volunteers home because they are older and more vulnerable,” Keene said. “Our office staff has been managing most of the donation pick ups along with All Nations Church in Wytheville that has sent a lot of volunteers. They probably send about six people a week; it’s not always the same ones.”
“It has been okay as far as our food donations because we have Feeding Southwest Virginia foods and also partner pickups,” she added. “Walmart in Bluefield (Va.) and Wytheville help. That’s going well, As far as the financial donations, though, those are definitely down.”
The Bland Ministry Center is located in Bland, Va. off Interstate 77 at 65 Seddon Street. The center also operates a small food pantry at Bluefield College to aid some students who have not been able to return home, Keene said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
