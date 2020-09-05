BLAND, Va. — Despite being one of Virginia’s smaller and more rural counties, COVID-19 cases are still increasing in Bland County.
The county’s first coronavirus-related death was confirmed Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health, and a second virus-related hospitalization was reported Friday. The health department also confirmed nine new virus cases for Bland County Friday, bringing its cumulative total of COVID-19 infections to date to 59. That’s up from 50 cases on Thursday.
Bland County Administrator Dr. Eric Workman said the county was notified of Bland’s first COVID-19 related death Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health. He said the health department is in regular communication with the county.
Workman said testing for the virus has increased in recent weeks in Bland.
“A lot more people are being tested now,” Workman said. “Now people, after traveling, are being tested.”
Workman said some who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bland County have displayed no symptoms of the virus, and were likely asymptomatic.
“We don’t want to see any of those numbers increase,” Workman said of the county’s COVID-19 cases. “We want to see the people be safe and all of their businesses open back up.”
Workman didn’t know if travel or community transmission of the virus was to blame for the county’s most recent cases.
“I’ve not heard any details or anything of that nature, as far as contract tracing,” Workman said. “Some of the early cases can be traced back to generalized areas in our county where a surrounding county or community may have been together and worked together.”
Bland County is urging all of its citizens to practice social distancing, good personal hygiene and to wear facial coverings when in public.
“I have urged them to maintain social distancing, wearing of a mask and hand washing,” Workman said. “The paramedics are quick and have done a good job providing testing services where individuals can go free of charge three days a week. So I think that has really helped. For the most part Bland County is a wonderful location where most people know each other and a lot of family ties, but of the same token, the risk that is out there is still something we need to be mindful of.”
Of area counties, Bland had the highest new virus count number Friday with nine cases. Mercer County was second with eight new cases. Both Tazewell and Giles counties reported two new virus cases Friday. No new virus deaths were immediately reported Friday in the region.
