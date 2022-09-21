Eupepsia Wellness Resort in Bland County, Virginia has been named #1 Best Health and Wellness Resort int he United States curtesy of USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
According to a press release sent by Bland County Administrator Eric Workman, this is the second year in a row that Eupepsia has won this award, and they have received several other recognitions throughout their opening.
Other awards they have won include the LUX Life’s 2020 Best Boutique Wellness Resort award, 2020 World Spa Award, 2021 Travelers’ Choice award, and 2021 Blue Ridge Outdoors Best of Blue Ridge.
Workman said that Eupepsia has received five-star ratings from Trip Advisor and Google reviews, and according to the release from USA Today, Eupepsia won this award over other health and wellness resorts in places such as Boone, Miami, Hilton Head, and Malibu.
According to their website, Eupepsia’s goal is to give their customers a “complete, integrated approach to balance and wellbeing,” and their service range from inner wellness, weight control, and detoxes to fitness retreats, stress relief and rejuvenation’s.
They created a method unique to them based on the science and philosophy is Ayurveda, which is “a system of medicine based on the idea that disease is caused by an imbalance or stress in a person’s consciousness” according to Johns Hopkins Medical Center, and that includes ancient teachings of health, advanced science, and personal inputs from the clients.
According to a press release sent by Eupepsia, they have upgraded facilities and treatments over the last year.
The newest service they are offering is the Hocatt Infrared Ozone Sauna, and they said it offers “exceptional preventative and management benefits for a wide variety of health conditions,”
Bland County Board of Supervisors chairman Randy Johnson commented on the pride the county has for the resort.
“What a great honor. Eupepsia is a wonderful facility, that provides excellent health and wellness services, in the most beautiful location in the world, Bland County,” Johnson said.
Workman also added, “It is excellent to see a resort facility located in Bland County listed with these other notable locations. The awards and five-star ratings obtained by the team at Eupepsia is a testament to their dedication in providing a world-class health and wellness experience in a state-of-the-art facility. Bland County is a breathtaking destination for tourism and Bland County welcomes visitors as they come to experience the natural beauty and wonderful facilities at Eupepsia.”
For more information on Eupepsia, visit their website.
