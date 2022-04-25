A Bland County man was killed in a car crash on Route 42 Saturday.
Virginia State Police (VSP) said Terence A. Sayles, 40, of Bland, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:47 p.m. on East Bluegrass Trail, a mile east of Rt. 667 (Bland Farm Rd.).
According to the VSP, a 2016 Chevrolet Trax was traveling west on Rt. 42 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, ran through a fence and overturned several times.
Sayles was the driver of the truck.
The crash remains under investigation.
