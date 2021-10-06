BLAND, Va. — The Bland County Festival of Leaves gets underway Saturday at the Bland County Fairgrounds.
The festival opens Saturday, October 9, with a flag raising ceremony at 9:45 a.m. followed by a performance at 10 a.m by the Bland County Marching Band. Activities will continue throughout the day Saturday and the festival continues Sunday, Oct. 10, with another full day of events.
This is the 27th year that the festival has been held in Bland County, according to the festival committee.
Activities this year will include food, crafts and flea market sales, a variety of children’s activities, musical entertainment and more. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the festival this weekend are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and to follow other CDC guidelines.
The festival is open and free to the public. There are no admission or parking fees.
Festival activities on Saturday will include a performance by Case Lewis and Albert Newberry at noon; Elvis at 2 p.m.; the Appalachian Hoedowners at 2:45 p.m.; a performance by Shades of Gray at 4:30 p.m. and duck runs from 2 to 6 p.m.; along with other activities.
Events on Sunday will include a performance by the Bastian Church of God Choir at 10 a.m.; a worship service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Phillip Buttery; a performance by Country Connection at 1 p.m.; the Beach Nite Band at 3 p.m.; and door prize drawings at 5 p.m.
