BASTIAN, Va. — Bland County officials have announced that Titus Trucking, a local company, will be expanding their operations to the Bastian Industrial Park.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to grow our business in our home community,” stated Matthew Pauley, CEO of Titus Trucking. “Bland County is our home, and we are optimistic about the future of our company, but also the future of economic growth here in Bland County.”
Supervisor Randy Johnson, along with all the members of the Board of Supervisors. joined in welcoming Titus Trucking to the industrial park.
“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, we are excited to see a local business expand in Bland County,” he said. “The resolve and tenacity of the business owners to operate and grow their trucking business is enjoyable to see.”
Bland County has been working with company representatives on identifying a location for their growing business.
“Bland County has a flourishing business community, and we are appreciative to be able to work with Titus Trucking Company officials as they made their decision where to expand,” stated David Dillow, chair of the Bland County Economic Development Authority.
Titus Trucking Company is an interstate trucking operation that is expanding into the commercial freight hauling market. Their initial plan for the site will be to add an office and have a location for the trucks to locate when the drivers are not on the road, county officials said. Initially in 2023, they plan to add an additional five trucks and drivers to their operations, with additional trucks and drivers to increase pending the availability of drivers.
“The interstate freight hauling market is significantly increasing. There is high demand for quality drivers, and we welcome the opportunity for interested drivers to contact us,” Pauley said.
“The commercial freight hauling market is in great demand with significant need for qualified drivers,” said Nichole Hair, Interim Director of the Mt. Rogers Regional Partnership. “We are excited to work with our partners, such as Wytheville Community College, in the development of additional commercial drivers to benefit local businesses as they seek to find qualified employees.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.