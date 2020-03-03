DUHRING — Flying vultures can look majestic as they soar high overhead, but they look nasty as they congregate around roadkill and even nastier when 20, 30 or even hundreds of them roost in one place.
Motorists traveling along Simmons River Road in the Duhring area of Mercer County have been noticing large numbers of black vultures roosting in trees and other convenient perches, sometimes turning trees black with their numbers. Black vultures are smaller than the turkey vultures often seen in the region.
Roosting in large numbers, also known as mega roosting, is not uncommon behavior for black vultures, State Director John Forbes of USDA Wildlife Services in West Virginia said.
“Yes, definitely black vultures will gather in big groups now and other times of the year as well,” he said. “It’s just sort of the social structure of the birds; they tend to gather together.”
How many black vultures will roost in one place is difficult to answer, Forbes said.
“You can have 20 to 30 birds or you can have several hundred,” he stated.
Black vultures usually do not migrate, but they can travel across large areas.
“They move a lot,” Forbes said. “Maybe not like you would think of a goose coming from the north to the south, but they do move around quite a bit.”
Radio transmitters scientists have attached to black vultures have revealed just how far they can travel. Individual vultures have flown from eastern West Virginia to North Carolina and as far as northern Pennsylvania, “so they do move around quite a bit,” he stated.
Black vultures have caused property damage when they do things such as roosting on roofs, and the USDA has had reports about them preying on livestock such as newborn calves and lambs. The birds are protected under the Migratory Birds Treaty Act, but property owners can used tactics such as using pots and pans as noisemakers and other nonlethal means to scare them away. Flashing laser pointers through roosting flocks of vultures is another technique, Forbes said.
People who have questions about making black vultures leave their property can contact the USDA at 304-636-1785.
