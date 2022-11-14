By David Hurst
CNHI News Service
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Judy Voytko’s father was 6 years old when news of a deadly mine explosion began spreading through Spangler, Pa., she said.
“He was walking to school when a neighbor stopped him and said, ‘You better go home,’ ” Voytko said.
Voytko’s grandfather, Peter; his brother, Michael; and a cousin, Alex Kuzmishin, were among the 77 men killed by the underground explosion at Reilly Mine No. 1 or by the carbon monoxide-rich “afterdamp” gas created by the blast.
Now, 100 years later, Voytko and a small group of fellow descendants of the disaster’s victims have planned a community event to commemorate the tragedy and remember the lives lost on Nov. 6, 1922.
“Our main mission (is) to honor the hard work and sacrifices that our ancestors made for their families and, ultimately, for us,” said Voytko, 65.
The explosion at Spangler, caused by poorly vented methane gas, became known as “Black Monday” in the community and drew headlines across the East Coast.
The explosion was Cambria County’s second-deadliest mine disaster ever – behind only the Rolling Mill Mine disaster, which killed 112 miners in Johnstown in 1902.
Coal mining built Spangler and neighboring Barnesboro, towns that have since merged to form Northern Cambria Borough. It did so largely on the backs of blue-collar immigrants who spent their lives in and around those mines – at a time when safety measures were still in their infancy and often disregarded, Voytko said.
Voytko’s family found work in the mines after traveling from what is now the Czech Republic, while many fellow miners came from Italy, Slovakia or Ireland, she said.
Historical accounts show fathers and sons perished together in the mine, while grieving mothers waited outside the mine portal for news of their fate. The youngest miner to die was just 16 years old.
Voytko said event organizers have spent months collecting images and stories about the 77 who perished – sometimes even tracking down descendants now living in different parts of the country.
Mary Lou Bender and Diane Waksmunski, both members of the Reilly Mine No. 1 explosion centennial committee, each had two ancestors who were killed in the disaster. Bill Lantzy’s family lost seven members, Voytko said.
“Just about every family has a story or two about what happened that day,” she said. “They deserve to be remembered.”
The event will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Contres-Greer Social Hall, 1700 Kennedy Ave., Northern Cambria, and will feature displays depicting the explosion’s victims.
Keynote remarks will be delivered by Brian Sanson, international secretary-treasurer of the United Mine Workers of America, which partnered with the centennial committee to support the event. Voytko said local businesses and the Cambria County Historical Society also provided support.
A bell-ringing ceremony – patterned after one conducted annually at Flight 93 National Memorial on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks – will also be held, with each victim’s name read to the crowd as the bell tolls.
A memorial Mass will precede the event at 8 a.m. at Prince of Peace Chapel, 2410 Campbell Ave.
The group has also spent recent months working to restore a monument to the mine workers that was originally unveiled in 1965. Built next to the social hall, the committee added new signs and modern lights to attract attention to the marker.
“The response so far has been wonderful,” Voytko said. “It has generated a lot of positivity in town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.