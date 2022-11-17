All four U.S. senators from the two Virginias voted Tuesday night to pass a resolution to end the COVID national emergency declared by President Joe Biden on March 13, 2020.
The bipartisan resolution passed 62-36 with two senators not voting.
“We are three years into the pandemic and Senator Manchin voted to begin unwinding the emergency declarations that are no longer necessary,” said Erin Heeter, press secretary for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., also issued a statement about his vote.
“When COVID-19 hit, Congress acted with urgency under a number of emergency declarations to provide the flexibilities and funding needed to save lives, roll out a vaccine, and keep our economy afloat,” he said. “We’ve come a long way since then, and while it might be easier to kick the can down the road, I think it’s time to have a bipartisan conversation about how we unwind from these emergency actions and move forward with the valuable lessons we’ve learned.”
Warner said the resolution will not impact “critical flexibilities.”
“Today’s resolution won’t affect critical flexibilities, such as the ones facilitating access to telehealth,” he said. “Rather, this vote should serve as the beginning of a productive and bipartisan effort to examine which mitigation efforts and flexibilities are worth embedding permanently into our lives, and which are no longer relevant or necessary.”
According to various national news reports, President Joe Biden has indicated he would veto the proposed resolution if it passes both the Senate and the House.
The Biden Administration announced an additional three-month extension of the public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Biden has requested almost $10 billion more for COVID relief.
Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., also voted for the resolution.
Voting against the resolution were 35 Democrats and one independent.
