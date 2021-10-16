CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday a “monumental” statewide $1 billion broadband project.
“We want to massively expand the broadband networks,” he said, adding that it will bring broadband to at least 200,000 more locations in the state. “Today is a landmark day.”
The plan will combine funding from federal, state, and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of high-speed internet to underserved areas of the state. The plan represents by far the largest investment in broadband in the state’s history, he said.
Justice said the initiative will go down in history as changing the format of the state in many ways. “It’s like nothing we have ever done before.”
Mitch Carmichael, state secretary of economic development, said the fiber optic, high-speed service will be brought to the “last mile” of rural communities and remote locations now without access, including homes and businesses.
With it will come distance learning, the ability for remote working and access to telehealth, he added.
“There are tools we have in place now to deploy these assets,” he said. “Funds will flow to the entities that make these networks available.”
Justice said the strategy will add a $236 million state broadband program to $362 million in Federal Communications Commission funding and $120 million from other state and federal sources, for a total of $718 million in government funding expected to be allocated by fall 2022. The funds will be allocated through competitive programs that draw matching funds from private-sector and local government partners, generating more than $1 billion in total broadband investment.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.VA., said this is an “all hands on deck” effort and a “lifetime opportunity.”
Funding from many sources, including the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan, will be pooled, he said, bringing “generational changes.”
Manchin compared it the 1930s when electricity was brought to remote areas.
“This is a game-changer,” he said, and will improve the quality of life in the state.
He also praised the bipartisan support.
“This is good policy,” he said, it’s not about politics.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also praised the plan and bringing broadband to the state is something she has been working on for years.
“From online business startups to digital learning and telemedicine, broadband access is critical to the strength of our economy and our communities,” she said. “That’s why improving connectivity in West Virginia has been a top priority since day one. It’s also why I created my Capito Connect plan, which has been very successful since launching in 2015.”
Capito said she is “thrilled Governor Justice and other leaders at the state level are also prioritizing broadband.”
“This billion dollar broadband strategy goes hand in hand with my Capito Connect plan by utilizing funding that I—along with others—have worked hard to secure to address our broadband challenges,” she said. “Working together at the federal, state, and local levels is what it will take to bridge the digital divide, and I will continue working with the governor and others, while also utilizing my roles on the Commerce and Appropriations Committees, to make sure we are delivering all of the tools needed to better connect West Virginia.”
“Today is a momentous day for West Virginia,” said Rep. Carol Miller, R-3rd District. “This historic broadband investment will bring more connectivity, commerce, and opportunity to our state. Governor Justice’s leadership is exactly what our state needs to propel forward into the 21st century. I’m thrilled to work alongside him and our Congressional delegation to better connect the Mountain State with the rest of the world.”
Rep. David McKinley, R-2nd District, said a real broadband problem surfaced during the pandemic when in-person classes were stopped and children had to go to a fire department of a school parking lot to access the internet, which is “absolutely unconscionable.”
The service is “essential,” he said, not a luxury. “We have needed this for a long time.”
Justice said the state has heard “decades of talk” about solving the broadband problem. “We are going to change that trajectory in a bigger and better way.”
The announcement was good news for Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who has been a proponent of a regional and state approach to sharing resources to bring broadband to rural areas.
“With all of the additional monies coming out from the feds at this point, I am encouraged about the collaboration that needs to happen within our state and across all rural communities in the United States,” he said, adding that broadband is an essential component to growth, and “if you take that and combine it with all of the other partners that have a role to play, this is a way to revolutionize what we do.”
Investment in communities is the key, he added.
“I’m looking forward to the discussions and hope that we can use some of the American Rescue Plan dollars,” Puckett said. “We must continually invest back in our communities the right way and make sure that every dollar we spend has a long-term shelf life.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
