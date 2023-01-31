If a Senate bill makes its way through the House and is signed by Gov. Jim Justice, public schools, colleges and universities would be required to display “In God We Trust,” which is the national motto.
Senate Bill 251 has passed the Senate 32-0 and sent to the House on Monday, where is it expected to pass as well.
Delegates Marty Gearheart, Dr. Joe Ellington and Doug Smith, Republicans who represent Mercer County, said they will most likely vote for it.
“I find no reason not to,” Gearheart said.
“I haven’t’ read it yet but I am not opposed to it on the surface,” Ellington said.
For Smith, it is about national pride.
“I will support it if comes to the House floor,” he said. “It is a symbol of national pride and I am all for anything that will spread national pride.”
The bill says that “a public elementary or secondary school or a state institution of higher education must display in a conspicuous place in each building of the school or institution a durable poster or framed copy of the United States national motto, ‘In God We Trust.’”
However, it stipulates that any display must be either donated or purchased from private donations.
The display must also “contain a representation of the United States flag centered under the national motto and a representation of the state flag; and may not depict any words, images, or other information other than the representations listed…”
The bill was introduce by state Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood County.
According to The Associated Press, when the bill was introduced on the Senate floor he explained his reasoning.
“We know there’s a lot of kids that have problems at home, tough times at home that we don’t know anything about,” Azinger said. “Maybe they’ll look up one day and say, ‘In God We Trust’ and know they can put their hope in God.”
Similar laws have been passed in Texas, Kentucky, Louisiana, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and several other states. Mississippi was the first state to pass a law mandating “In God We Trust” be displayed in public schools, in 2001.
Some states give schools the option, but it is not required.
Federal courts have consistently upheld the right to post the motto, saying it is not promoting one specific religion over another, which could violate the Establishment Clause of the Constitution.
Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law making “In God We Trust” the official U.S. national motto July 30, 1956, two years after pushing to have the phrase “under God” inserted into the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1955, a joint resolution was passed by Congress and signed by Eisenhower to place the phrase on American currency.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
