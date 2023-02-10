A bill now in a Senate committee would hit the newspaper industry financially by reducing the rates for legal advertisements.
Community newspapers provide a means for government entities to meet the requirement to publicize meetings, hearings and many other actions being considered.
It is a way of informing the public of things that may impact them, from a new economic development to property back taxes owed to changes in regulations.
Senate Bill 583, which was introduced this week and sponsored by Sen. Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers County, is now in the Committee on Government Organization.
Woodrum is Chair of that committee.
According to the bill, the rate for legals would be 4 cents per word for all newspapers, regardless of the circulation, a change from the current rates, which are determined by circulation.
For example, newspapers with larger circulations can now charge more per word, up to 11 cents (for 30,000 circulation or more).
Currently, the 4 cents per word rate is only for newspapers with less than 1,000 circulation.
It is still uncertain if some legislators from this area would support the bill if it ever gets out of committee and heads to the floor of the Senate and House for a vote.
Mercer County Republican Delegates Joe Ellington and Marty Gearheart said they have not yet seen the bill so will reserve their opinion on it.
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, said he “most likely would support it.”
Public notices in newspapers have been required by the government since the early days of publishing.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
