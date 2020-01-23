PRINCETON — Legislation that would help reduce the expense of localities’ jail bills is now in the state House Judiciary Committee.
House Bill 2419, sponsored by Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County), would require a court or magistrate to release non-violent and non-threatening misdemeanor offenders on their own recognizance rather than set a bail.
Those offenders would be released on his or her own recognizance “except for good cause shown.”
Good causes to set a monetary bond include an offense that involves violence or threat of violence, an offense where the victim is a minor, an offense involving the use of a deadly weapon, certain drug charges or certain serious traffic offenses.
Shott said recently that everyone wants people who should be in jail to be in jail, but incarcerating misdemeanor offenders who are not threats to anyone is costly.
“A lot of these people do not need to be in jail,” he said. “They haven’t been convicted of anything. The only thing the magistrate should be concerned about is whether they will show up for court, or be a threat to themselves or other people. It’s not a time to punish these people.”
Some end up in jail because they don’t have the resources to pay even a small bond.
This bill is one of several measures Shott is pursuing to help ease the cost of housing prisoners in regional jails while they await to be released on bond or trial.
Mercer County commissioners said at a recent meeting the county is spending about $125,000 a month on the jail bill, which has reached as high as $170,000 a month.
Taxpayers must foot that bill.
Shott also said keeping people out of jail who should not be there helps in other areas as well.
People who are incarcerated are “not available to work,” he said, and create overcrowding conditions.
“We are 25 percent over capacity in the facilities we built to accommodate our prison population,” he told a crowd at the annual legislators’ Point of View Breakfast in Bluefield last month.
Other issues Shott is looking at to help reduce the jail population and ease overcrowding include ways for those who have served time and released to find meaningful employment by making it easier for them to obtain a new driver’s license (if it has expired), and an ID card, he added.
The driver’s license issue is a “major problem,” he said, because many who are released have expired licenses or suspended because they can’t pay the court cost.
They are then left with no means of transportation to get to and from a job, although it had nothing to do with their driving record.
“We are looking how to deal with that,” he said before session started.
Shott said he also wants to address an obstacle to those who are ready to be released.
“We have a parole board we can’t seem to staff,” he said, adding that’s not a “glamorous” job and does require time and travel. “As a result, we have people eligible for parole sitting in prison who may have taken some classes and obtain skills that may be able to move into the job market and provide for their families and be productive members of society, but they can’t get a review by the parole board.”
Shott said one solution being examined is to either eliminate the parole board or at least limit its function to deal with the most serious crimes.
House Bill 2419 has been introduced into the House and is now in the Judiciary Committee. Shott is chair of that committee.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
