Legislation that would allow Bluefield State University to expand its associate’s degree programs is set for a third reading in the state Senate today and is expected to pass and then sent to the House.
Senate Bill 602, co-sponsored by state Sen. Chandler Swope, would allow BSU to offer associate’s degrees that fulfill local job demands, a role the university was active in until about 20 years ago when legislation took away most of those programs in favor of them being offered in community colleges.
BSU President Robin Capehart said that when that happened enrollment at BSU was about cut in half, and there was no reason the change should have occurred in the first place.
This bill will “right a wrong,” he said of the decision that left the university unable to respond to providing training programs that are needed in the area.
Not only did it take away needed programs, it also ended the university’s successful “two-by-two” model, which allowed students to initially sign up for the two-year program but after adjusting deciding to pursue a four-year degree.
Before the change, Bluefield State had “crafted a really productive” two-by-two process, he added.
“We got them into the school for a two-year degree and had amazing success to get them to a four-year degree,” he said.
People who made the decision to take away those programs were “more interested in internal consistency in than meeting the educational needs of the people we serve,” he added.
Capehart said another reason for the bill to pass is to once again allow BSU to meet requests the university hears from the community when skilled professionals are needed in certain fields.
Community colleges have never offered many of those programs in the area, he said.
One of the highest demand fields right now is in health care, and BSU has already tried to get approval for a surgical technician associate’s degree, but was turned down. This bill would change that.
Capehart said the university now owns the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center on 60 acres with about 225,000 square feet of medical space.
“We are taylor-made to offer these health care programs,” he said. “Bluefield State is in a position to deliver these programs and make them available to the community … We have had three or four ready since 2016 in response to what the health care community is saying they need.”
But none was approved by the HEPC (Higher Education Policy Commission) because of the legislation from 20 years ago.
Capehart said it is difficult for community colleges to offer many health care programs.
“It is too expensive,” he said, not only because of the needed equipment but also the faculty, and that is true with both engineering and health sciences. “We are well-situated to provide them.”
BSU was allowed to keep some two-year programs in engineering technology and nursing, but nothing else, regardless of demand.
The bill includes one paragraph that makes the change: “Due to the need to fulfill their historical mission as historically black colleges, Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University shall be authorized to offer associate degrees on their campus as were permitted prior to the establishment of the current system of higher education.”
Capehart said the only caveat to the bill is that BSU cannot provide a two-year program that is already offered or being planned locally, but the university would not do that anyway.
“We are not going to offer a program that someone else offers 10 miles away,” he said.
According to the bill, “A community and technical college may only demonstrate that it plans to offer a program by showing that it has notified its accreditor of its plans to offer the program or that it has received funding to offer the program.”
The second reading of the bill was on Monday and if, as expected, it passes the Senate today it will then be sent to the House Education Committee.
Dr. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, is Chair of that committee and is an enthusiastic supporter of the bill.
Ellington said Friday he will “most certainly” support it.
So will Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County and House Majority Whip.
He said he will “absolutely” support the bill.
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, is also on board.
“Yes, I will support this bill,” he said. “Allowance for this bill will be of benefit not only to the colleges but for the communities they are part of.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
