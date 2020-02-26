Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.