CHARLESTON — A bill that would give counties the authority to impose a 1 percent sales and use tax is scheduled for a third and final reading in the Senate today, the last day in this session to pass legislation.
Today is “crossover” day in the West Virginia Legislature and the last chance for bills to be passed by the Senate and House and then sent to the other body for consideration.
April 10 is the last day of this year’s session.
If Senate Bill 550 is eventually passed by both bodies and signed by Gov. Jim Justice, counties would have an extra source of revenue.
According to the bill, the Legislature “hereby finds and declares that county commissions today face numerous challenges managing their budgets and other resources, and that it is in the public’s best interest to provide counties with the local control, flexibility, and accountability to address the financial demands that increasing regional jail bills, infrastructure repairs, and other expenses place on our county government, while also ensuring that counties remain good stewards of taxpayer funds. Therefore, it is the intent of the Legislature in enacting this article to provide counties with the local control and monetary flexibility necessary to meet their financial needs and plan for unexpected events in the future.”
The authority to impose the sales and use tax in counties must be approved by county commissions following a public hearing. The tax cannot be used in incorporated towns and cities, and cannot be applied to the sale of motor fuel or motor vehicles.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is on the state and national Association of Counties, said the state organization supports this bill.
“We have long wanted another revenue source,” he said. “We still have a $1.5 million annual jail bill.”
The county does not have “Home Rule,” which allows cities to impose a 1 percent sales tax.
“Counties have limited opportunities to diversity to raise revenue,” Puckett said recently “The hardest part about being a county government is that lack of diversification. The legislature controls what we can do and we have very little autonomy.”
Border counties like Mercer have for years urged the legislature to give counties the option of allowing voters to decide if a meals tax could be imposed to capitalize on out-of-state visitors.
But that effort, which all commissioners support, has never advanced.
Puckett is not optimistic this bill will advance in the House.
“They (House members) have been reluctant to give counties an option to raise more revenue,” he said.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, affirmed Puckett’s concern.
“I won’t support it,” he said.
Gearheart has a record of being reluctant to allow tax increases at any level.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
