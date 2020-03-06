CHARLESTON — If Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill that has been passed overwhelmingly by both the House and the Senate, Bluefield State College and other institutions in the state will have a path to being exempt from at least some of the oversight now in place by a state agency.
The House passed Senate Bill 760 Thursday 91-9, completing the legislative process to go to the Governor’s desk. Last week, the Senate passed the bill on a 28-5 vote.
Originally written by Bluefield State President Robin Capehart, the bill will present an opportunity for colleges and universities to apply to the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) for designation as an administratively or financially exempt school from much of HEPC oversight.
The board of governors of the individual institutions would then have more control over their strategies and plans for providing needed course programs.
Under current rules, only five higher education institutions – West Virginia University, Marshall University, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, West Virginia University Institute of Technology and Potomac State College – are exempt from most of the 59 items of compliance that are now under the oversight of the HEPC.
“This is a first step,” Capehart said Thursday of the bill’s passage. “It is not all we wanted, but it is a step in the right direction.”
That direction, he said, is to allow colleges and universities to have the flexibility to adequately address the increasingly competitive nature of higher education by making more decision at the local level.
Capehart has spearheaded the move for the legislation because, he said, HEPC policies have hindered the opportunity for the college to do a better job in localizing its curriculum and making changes in a timely manner when needed.
House Bill 4876, introduced by Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County) and Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County), was Capehart’s proposal but the Senate version, sponsored by Sen. Patricia Rucker (R-Jefferson County), has some differences and that is the one going to the Governor’s desk.
The Senate version added five criteria, three of which must be met before an institution can request an exemption from most of the items now subject to HEPC oversight.
The criteria include a minimum rate (45 percent) for graduation (in a six-year period of attendance), student retention (60 percent) as well as head count enrollment standards that either increase or see a small decline, certain amount of cash reserved and an acceptable composite financial index.
This presents a problem for BSC due to growing trends in the type of students attending the college and the college’s financial struggles.
In a recent interview, Capehart, who took over the reins of the college in September 2019 after serving as interim president since January 2019, said he asked for another category for an exemption consideration which will allow a school to request a review based on facts and circumstances, reflecting those changing trends.
Bluefield State, for a variety of reasons, cannot meet the requirements needed, he said, and the criteria do not reflect the reality of higher education. That is why he requested the added path.
“The six-year graduation rate is highly flawed,” he said of the time it takes for a student to graduate. “It discriminates against institutions that have a lot of minority students and low-income students.”
Capehart said almost half of the students who receive a degree are not included in the graduation rate because they start out as part-time students, transfer from a community or other college or take seven or more years to complete the degree, sometimes because of family responsibilities and financial circumstances.
“All of those students are wiped out (of the count),” he said.
Under that criteria, he added, John Kennedy, Barack Obama and Mitt Romney would not be counted as graduates.
Retention rates are flawed as well, he said, because it focuses only on the results and not about the process to obtain the result, which has changed.
Part-time students are not included in graduation or retention requirements, he said, and many BSC students are in this category.
“They are using traditional academic benchmarks that have no relationship to the ability of the college to provide a high quality education,” he said, adding that if you just look at the number of students who started at BSC and finished, “we are very competitive.”
Capehart said that at BSC’s recent graduation, at least 90 percent of the students “walked into a high-paying job.”
The college needs flexibility to continue to offer programs that result in jobs, he said, and must be able to respond to the marketplace without going through a long process often required under HEPC oversight.
“We are trying to meet the needs of the community,” he said. “They (HEPC) have made some regulatory changes that have helped … But we have a bureaucracy in Charleston supplanting the judgment of our governing board who are all local and working with the president to understand the situation and make decisions.”
Capehart said the college has quality programs and will need more as the demand changes.
“We just had accreditation on our nursing and teaching programs that were spotless,” he said.
“Admittedly the college has had financial struggles in the past, but keeping us from being flexible enough to go out and compete in a highly competitive marketplace, we are the ones that need to be flexible…”
Capehart would have preferred the House version of the bill, but he supported the Senate bill because “it moves us another step forward.”
The bottom line, he said, is that “you can’t have a one-size-fits-all system,” which is why he asked for the “facts and circumstances” review as an option for colleges that don’t meet the other criteria.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.