WASHINGTON, D.C. — New legislation that would criminalize acts of animal cruelty committed on federal property or related to federal crimes has passed the Senate and will be sent to Pres. Donald Trump for his signature.
The bipartisan legislation, Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT), passed the House last month and expands 2010 legislation which only covered creating and selling videos of animal cruelty.
Michelle Cole of Bluefield, who is the 3rd Congressional District leader for the National Humane Society, said it’s a law the society has been pushing for a long time.
“We are excited about it,” she said.
The problem has been, she said, the 2010 law did not give federal agents the authority to pursue and prosecute the perpetrators of those acts being filmed, which often showed “heinous” acts being committed against animals.
“The PACT strengthens the law and gives them the ability to prosecute,” she said, adding it also allows federal felony charges to brought against those who engage in acts of animal cruelty on federal property.
“That includes military bases, airports, national parks…” she said, adding that it also includes animal cruelty involved in interstate commerce or drug smuggling or other federal crimes.
States already have felony animal cruelty charges on the books, she said, but this was a gap that needed to be filled.
Cole said there is clear evidence of a connection between animal cruelty and cruelty toward people.
Current federal law prohibits animal fighting and only criminalizes animal cruelty if the wrongdoers create and sell videos depicting the act.
According to the Humane Society, the bill will remove the loophole by prohibiting these acts, regardless of whether a video has been produced, when they occur on federal property, such as federal prisons and national parks or in interstate commerce, including moving animals across state lines or information exchanged on websites that allows animal exploitation such as bestiality to occur.
Under the PACT Act, a person can be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating or impaling animals or sexually exploiting them. Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.
In West Virginia Code, a person “who intentionally tortures, or mutilates or maliciously kills an animal, or causes, procures or authorizes any other person to torture, mutilate or maliciously kill an animal, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be confined in a correctional facility not less than one nor more than five years and be fined not less than one thousand dollars nor more than five thousand dollars. or the purposes of this subsection, ‘torture’ means an action taken for the primary purpose of inflicting pain.”
