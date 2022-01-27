CHARLESTON — A bill to help West Virginia localities with the cost of tearing down dilapidated structures will be introduced into the House today.
During a Bluefield City Board meeting Tuesday, City Manager Cecil Marson said he learned of the bill last weekend at a Municipal League meeting in Charleston.
A $30 million fund will be set aside at the state level to aid localities, he said, adding that he thought it will pass.
On Wednesday, State Auditor JB McCuskey, who wrote the bill, released the details and said it will be introduced on his behalf by Gov. Jim Justice today.
McCuskey said the bill, called the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act, is needed because every community across West Virginia is dealing with the harmful effects of dilapidated and neglected buildings.
The bill will “help people stay in their homes, help communities deal with dilapidated buildings and help attract people to live and invest in our communities,” he said.
“When there’s one dilapidated house on the block, there’s a much better chance that there will end up being two, and we need to take action now to rip the Band-Aid off and fix the problem all at once and make our communities as beautiful and safe as we know they can be.”
McCuskey, who is the land commissioner for the state, said the bill will “revolutionize” the way the Land Bank is operated in West Virginia and will set aside $30 million dollars to help cities and counties demolish buildings that cannot be saved.
Cities and counties have been spending millions from their general revenue budget to do this piecemeal, and McCuskey said awarding larger, regional contracts to tear down several buildings at once will provide a major cost savings to the state, cities, and counties. The bill calls for $30 million to get the job done.
Marson said the city could benefit because it is already in the process of putting together a major plan for all dilapidated structures to be taken down.
The city can also partner with Princeton and the county to create a countywide effort to “get rid of the blight.”
Marson also said contracting to demolish several houses rather than one or two saves money, often dropping the price from $8,000 a house to $3,000 to $5,000, so extra money would help.
“This would give us a lot more bandwidth to go after these houses,” he said, adding that dilapidated structures present a problem all over the state.
“This is a huge issue,” Marson said.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, has pushed the idea for a state fund for this purpose for years.
Another goal of the bill, McCluskey said, addresses properties that can be saved and incentivizes ownership and repurposing of abandoned lands.
A hardship plan is offered to property owners to allow for repayment arrangements or tax forgiveness when one or more conditions are met. If the taxes are delinquent and the property ends up in the Auditor’s Office, it will first be offered to owners of neighboring parcels of land, then the city or county in which it sits, then nonprofit corporations and charitable groups.
McCuskey said the Auditor’s Office is also partnering with the WV Housing Development fund to identify select properties to entice teachers, doctors and other essential workers to certain areas in the state, and to help people who have successfully completed drug recovery rebuild their lives.
McCuskey said his office partnered with state and local organizations and incorporated “real-world solutions proposed by land reuse agencies, urban renewal authorities and the WVU Law Clinic.”
The West Virginia Abandoned Properties Coalition and West Virginia Land Stewardship Corporation are also endorsing the Auditor’s plan.
Some other highlights of the bill include:
• Creating a statewide uniform process for collection and enforcement of property taxes.
• Changing the methodology for calculating interest and penalties for redeemed taxes.
• Shortening the lengthy existing time periods for redeeming delinquent taxes and returning abandoned property back to the books before it becomes uninhabitable.
Swope said last year a West Virginia University study in 2018 estimated the total demolition cost for the state at $150 million for houses, and another $400 million for other structures for a total of over $500 million.
