Legislation that would allow Bluefield State University to offer more associate’s degree programs passed the Senate but remains in the House Finance Committee as this year’s legislative session nears its March 11 end.
BSU President Robin Capehart said Friday there was some confusion in committee about a possible conflict with community colleges, but that should be cleared up now.
“We cannot and would not offer associate’s degrees that are already offered locally,” he said.
Senate Bill 602, co-sponsored by state Sen. Chandler Swope, would allow BSU to offer associate’s degrees that fulfill local job demands, a role the university was active in until about 20 years ago when legislation took away most of those programs in favor of them being offered in community colleges.
The bill includes one paragraph that reverses that change: “Due to the need to fulfill their historical mission as historically black colleges, Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University shall be authorized to offer associate’s degrees on their campus as were permitted prior to the establishment of the current system of higher education.”
However, no program could be offered that is already available locally, or planned to be offered with the process already under way.
Capehart said the inability to offer programs to fill in-demand jobs hurts students and the area.
For example, he said he knows of a McDowell County resident who wanted an associate’s degree to be a surgical technician, a job that is highly in demand locally.
But BSU, which has the capability to offer the program, was denied in 2018 because of the 20-year-old legislative decision.
The student, he said, obtained the training elsewhere and moved to Kentucky.
“How many students do we miss?” he said of local residents leaving the area to find the training they want.
Capehart said it is not a “turf war” with community colleges and the bill is simply about providing opportunities for students that are not available locally.
Another holdup in the House Finance Committee, he said, relates to the three major pieces of legislation delegates are now focusing on: the PEIA (Public Employees Insurance Agency), the state budget and the proposed tax cuts.
If those are taken care of, SB 602 may get to the floor of the House early next week.
Capehart said it needs to be on the floor for first reading by Thursday so third reading and the vote would be by Saturday, which is the last day of the session.
All three Mercer County delegates have pushed hard for the bill to pass.
But Del. Mary Gearheart, who is also Majority Whip, said Friday afternoon he is not sure if the Wednesday deadline to reach the House floor can be met.
“It is possible, but doesn’t look good,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
