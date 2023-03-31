A bill that will allow students in private schools and those homeschooled to participate in sports and extracurricular activities at local public schools is becoming law, but without Gov. Jim Justice’s signature.
Justice said during his administration briefing Wednesday he has no issue with the provision of House Bill 2820 regarding these students, including Hope Scholarship students, to participate with local public schools.
However, he struggles with another provision in the bill that will “allow students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility at least one time during a student’s four years of secondary school, inclusive of grades nine through 12.”
This provision is a “tough call,” he said, expressing a fear students who transfer to play at a larger school will make sports overall more “non-competitive.”
Although Justice, who is a high school basketball coach, said he empathizes with parental rights and parents should have some latitude, but he is concerned about a possible “imbalance” in high school sports teams.
“I don’t know how to address the choice issue for parents,” he said Wednesday. “I am working on it.”
But on Wednesday night he issued his decision to allow the bill to become law without his signature.
“I fully support the ability of our HOPE scholarship recipients, students in microschools or learning pods, homeschooled students, or our private school students to participate in extracurricular activities at their school or at their local public school,” he reiterated. “However, the extra provision in this bill which allows all public school students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility one time during their four years of high school is something I have a big problem with. Allowing student athletes to transfer to any school whatsoever with no purpose other than jumping to a better athletic team will do nothing but make a few teams better at the expense of all the others.”
Justice said that, as a high school coach himself, “I’ve spent decades with high schoolers, and I believe wholeheartedly that coaching is one of the most rewarding experiences you can participate in. It’s one that all West Virginians should get involved with at some point in their lives, because it’s up to us to pass down our wisdom to the next generation so that our teenagers are equipped to handle all that’s thrown at them from so many different directions.”
Justice said he could not veto the bill because he “strongly supports” allowing HOPE scholarship recipients and those other students to participate in extracurricular activities across the board.
“However, I will ask the Legislature next session to revisit the transfer rules, because if we don’t, I fear we’re heading down the wrong path with our high school athletes and opening up the door to many unintended consequences,” he said.
House Bill 2820 passed the Senate with a 28-4 tally and the House by a vote of 64-26.
