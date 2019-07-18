WASHINGTON, D.C. -— A bill aimed at curbing the number of telephone solicitations known as robocalls has advanced in the U.S. House of Representatives, one of Virginia’s representatives in Congress said Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said that the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced H.R. 3375, also known as the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act. Griffith said he was co-sponsoring this act.
“People are fed up with the scam calls they receive from numbers that look familiar,” Griffith said after the bill moved ahead. “Today the Energy and Commerce Committee acted on a bipartisan basis to end this scourge. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act gives the Federal Communications Commission and telecom companies the tools they need to track down illegal robocallers and let consumers block these calls. It is an important step toward being able to use our phones in peace again.”
Robocalls, also known as spoofing, allows people to generate telephone numbers with local area codes to bypass call blockers in an attempt to trick consumers into divulging person or financial information, Griffith said.
Nearly 48 billion robocalls were placed nationwide last year; already this year there have been an estimated 25 billion. This amounts to an average of 76 unsolicited calls per person nationwide in 2019, with some people receiving many more, Griffith said recently.
“As individuals we are faced with a similar dilemma. Spoofing calls often appear to be coming from a local bank, hospital, or even family member. Ignoring the call carries the risk of missing a time sensitive message regarding your health, finances, or the welfare of a loved one, Griffith said.
H.R. 3375 would require service providers to implement call authentication technology to restore the reliability of consumer caller IDs, allow carriers to offer call blocking services at no additional charge to the consumer, direct the FCC to issue new rules protecting consumers from unsolicited calls, and ensure that the FCC has the tools necessary to pursue swift action against robocallers once they have been identified, he said.
