CHARLESTON — A bill advancing in the West Virginia Legislature would allow adults to make booze for their own consumption, up to 50 gallons a year for each resident at least 21 years old.
House Bill 2972 passed the House of Delegates by a 74 to 22 vote and is now in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The bill would prohibit anyone from selling or offering for sale any of the “alcoholic liquor” he or she makes and it must be only for “personal or family use.” The bill would also limit the total amount that can be made in a calendar year to 100 gallons per household.
All three members of the Mercer County House delegation voted for the legislation.
Another bill that is moving forward is Senate Bill 60, which would allow the state Board of Education to “create and provide a course in family and consumer sciences in secondary schools.”
The bill passed the Senate by a 26-3 vote and is now in the House Education Committee.
According to the bill, schools should be able to provide students with an understanding of family and consumer sciences so they are “better prepared to perform everyday activities such as cooking, sewing, house cleaning, minor home repair, budgeting, and time management; Possessing these skills would go a long way to help students have more successful lives as independent human beings; and Providing a family and consumer sciences course in secondary schools in West Virginia will prepare students to handle their everyday life issues.”
Other bills, some controversial, that have been introduced have so far not advanced out of committee.
Senate Bill 94 is called the Fetal Heartbeat Act and would prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks after gestation. That bill remains in the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.
House Bill 4004 would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks gestation and it remains in the House Judiciary Committee.
House Bill 14, which would allow a private, parochial, or church school or school operated by a religious order to enter into an agreement with a member public school to permit a student enrolled and attending the private school to participate in athletic event or other extracurricular activities, is still in the House Education committee.
Senate Bill 50 that would allow counties to implement a consumer sales tax of up to 1 percent in certain circumstances remains in the Senate Government Organization Committee.
Senate Bill 243, which would grant all public employees a 10 percent per year permanent pay raise, has not advanced from the Senate Government Organization Committee.
Senate Bill 18 would give all public school teachers in this state a $2,700 raise each year for the next three school years but that remains in the Senate Education Committee.
The last day to introduce bills in the House is Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 is the last day for introduction in the Senate. All bills are due out of committee on Feb. 27.
March 2 is the last day to consider a bill on third reading and the last day of session is March 12.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.