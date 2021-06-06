BLUEFIELD — Motorcycle enthusiasts took a long ride Saturday to keep raising the funds needed for creating a new place where victims of domestic violence and their children can find refuge.
Riders started their journey at Cole Harley-Davidson on Bland Street and returned there about two hours later. A prize drawing for a motorcycle was conducted at that time. This event was followed up with an 80s Bash at the Princeton Elks. The participants’ goal was to help victims of domestic violence.
“This is our sixth annual event, and we want the community to know that the Women’s Shelter is on its way in Mercer County,” said Kim Smith, one of the ride’s organizers. “We have now been given land and are beginning to start the process of the clearing and taking bids for help in the building of the center.”
Kathy Rahall, president of the Women’s Center of Mercer County, said that while Mercer County ranks second in the state for the number of domestic violence cases, the county doesn’t have a domestic violence shelter. One in Princeton, Pam’s Place, had to close years ago.
Rahall remembered looking through 10 pages of domestic violence reports that the Bluefield Police Department had to answer, and “it’s sheet after sheet of people calling them month after month.”
Not everyone knows that Mercer County does not have a domestic violence shelter.
“I think a lot of people think Mercer County has one, but we don’t have one,” Rahall said. “The closest one (police) can take them to is down in Welch and it’s called SAFE. We’ve been trying to do this for seven years now. We’ve been doing the fundraising.”
Land has been donated for the new center, but Rahall said the exact location was being kept confidential.
Saturday’s motorcycle ride was a fundraising event that Women’s Center of Mercer County tries to host at least once a year, but last year’s event had to be canceled due to the pandemic. While losing that event cost the effort some money, the fact that land’s now available will help Women’s Center apply for grants, Rahall said. Having a location was a requirement for grant applications.
Rahall said that she and Smith have been working on the project for year, and they both have to work full-time jobs.
“But we do have partners, and honestly, every time we’ve asked them to step up, they’ve stepped up,” Rahall stated. The Princeton Elks was scheduled to present a $5,000 donation, and Charlie Cole of Cole Harley-Davidson has always helped the Women’s Center project.
Plans are being made for operating the future center. Volunteers will need to undergo training by the state, and it will not be a facility where people can just show up at the door, Rahall said. Law enforcement will bring domestic violence victims to the facility.
Having a shelter in Mercer County will help local law enforcement with the transportation issues that arise with taken people to and from the McDowell County shelter, Rahall said. It will reduce the number of longer trips officers now have to undertake.
“McDowell County, they do a wonderful job,” Smith said of the SAFE facility. She added that having a Mercer County shelter will keep domestic violence victims from having to consider taking their children away from their schools and friends, and more local resources would be available for them.
“The biggest thing is most women will leave a situation like that at least 11 to 12 times before they leave for good,” Rahall stated. “We don’t want to judge them, but law enforcement will take them to Welch, and then the next day the woman wants to go home. We get that.”
Organizers want to create a domestic violence center that’s more than an institution, Rahall added.
“I want it to be like a bed and breakfast,” she said. “I don’t want concrete walls. I want it to be inviting.”
About $60,000 has been saved for the shelter project.
“It might take two or three years to get it going, but it would go a lot faster if we had help from the community,” Rahall said.
People wanting to contribute to the project can make checks payable to Women’s Shelter of Mercer County and mail them to 1739 Athens Road, Princeton, WV 24740.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.