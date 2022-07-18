By Renee Berg
CNHI News Service
Nathan Bartell believes just about anything can be done on a bike.
To prove it, he started delivering meals on what he calls a cargo bike from Cultivate Kitchen at the top of Main Street hill to Cultivate Mankato’s Main Street location.
“I am an avid biker,” Bartell said. “I love biking. I find any excuse to bike. I especially love to accomplish tasks on a bike that most people would say, ‘You can’t do that on a bike.’”
Biking has taken off in general in the Mankato area, said Nicollet Bike & Ski manager Charley Serrill. Commuting and using bikes for everyday use has become more popular in the last two years, as COVID-19 nudged people outside.
“If gas continues to be where it’s at, above $4 a gallon, you’ll look at people considering alternative sources of transportation,” Serrill said.
When Bartell is catering meals, he has a heavy load. He puts meals into a unit called a CaterGator, where hotel pans slip inside a cooler unit. It’s almost like a Yeti cooler.
He delivers about 300 meals a day, including breakfast, lunch and snacks to child care facility Cultivate Mankato, which he owns with his wife, Candice Deal-Bartell. They make all their meals at what they call Cultivate Kitchen, where Cultivate Mankato has recently opened a new Infant Development Center.
Bartell said he’s been biking all his life. “I was biking when I was 5. I’ve never given it up, but I got really serious about it in the last five years. I try to bike as much as I can and anywhere I can. I try to not drive a vehicle. I hop on my bike and make that work.”
He does just about everything by bike, including dropping off his kids Norah, 8, and Lawson, 5, at their summer daytime activities. He gets groceries on his bike, goes to all of his work meetings by bike, does errands and picks his kids back up at the end of the day.
The only regular task Bartell uses his vehicle for is to deliver other bikes for another one of his enterprises, called Funbikerides.com. He rents e-bikes for use in and around Mankato.
Right now he stores bikes for Funbikerides.com at home, though he is looking for a commercial space downtown for his side business.
“We have a trailer so bikes can be dropped off at any trailhead or location,” Bartell said. “So you don’t have to come out of your way. We drop bikes off wherever people like.”
As for his large cargo bike, Bartell said UPS and FedEx are starting to use such models in urban areas. “It’s kind of cool how it’s catching on.”
“I need to do these things anyway,” Bartell said. “If I can do it and also get my exercise in for the day and also get my other work done, I just love it.”
He started delivering catered meals by bike in April, but on a different bike that turned out to be too top-heavy. He got his current cargo bike a month ago.
“I like people seeing that things can be done on a bike,” Bartell said. “I think that’s important. It’s a very unique style of bike. They see I’m getting my groceries and my kids around. They see all of these things. It changes people’s perspective on what you can do on a bike.”
