PRINCETON — While there won’t be an all-day Independence Day program at Hunnicutt Stadium this year, residents can expect a bigger fireworks show over Princeton.
“We went with bigger shells this year, and that will make them go higher in the air,” Stacey Hicks, chief operating officer for the Princeton Rescue Squad, said. “So you should be able to view them from anywhere in Princeton this year.”
In a normal year, you would have all-day activities and concerts at Hunnicutt Stadium on the Fourth of July, but those events — sponsored by the Princeton Rescue Squad and the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias — had to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are still going to do the fireworks, and we are disappointed that we couldn’t do what we always do with concerts and stuff for the kids,” Hicks said. “We were concerned that we might get a spike (in virus cases) with people traveling and everything.”
Hicks said Hunnicutt Stadium will be closed to the public on July 4th. However, area residents will be able to view the fireworks show from area shopping center parking lots and their residential dwellings in Princeton.
“The stadium will not be opened,” Hicks said. “Everyone will need to view it from the parking lots and stay in their cars and watch it. It will be the best way to do it.”
One area where citizens won’t be allowed to view the fireworks is along U.S. Route 460. Hicks said motorists should not be stopped along the four-lane, as doing so will create safety concerns.
“We are just asking people not to park along the side of 460,” Hicks said.
Given all of the challenges so far this year, Hicks said officials didn’t want to cancel the actual fireworks show.
