BLUEFIELD — Although recent winters have trended more toward the mild category, the deep south counties historically have been prone to significant winter storms.
The winter weather event predicted for this weekend could be significant, but will still likely pale in comparison to a disaster that crippled the region almost 30 years ago.
Long-time area residents still recall the “Great Blizzard of 1993,” a monstrous storm that buried the region under more than two-feet of heavy snow during a 24-hour period on March, 13, 1993.
Also called the “storm of the century” by some, the heavy snow from that winter event combined with strong winds to create near white-out conditions, hence the blizzard classification.
Although the National Weather Service provided advance warning for the storm, it still caught some — who were busy preparing for the arrival of spring — off guard.
According to the Daily Telegraph archives, the blizzard brought traffic across the region to a standstill and left hundreds of travelers stranded in local shelters, hotels and motels.
At the time, then West Virginia Gov. Gaston Caperton ordered all non-essential vehicles off the road for a period of time in West Virginia, as highway crews struggled to clear roadways of the heavy snow.
Parked vehicles across the region were buried under snow — some no longer visible — by the time the blizzard had ended.
Bill Archer, a Mercer County Commissioner and former journalist, remembers measuring about 26 inches of snow in Bluefield following the blizzard. Archer has served as a weather co-op observer for the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. for the last 25 years.
“It was a little over two feet,” Archer said of the snowfall. “We just weren’t accustomed to that. and that was in March.”
Archer, who worked as a reporter for the Daily Telegraph when the blizzard hit, remembers motorists being stranded inside of the East River Mountain Tunnel, and others seeking shelter with the Salvation Army.
Archer said another double-digit snowfall impacted the region in 2004.
“It was a really bad snowstorm,” he said. “It was real intense with wind with it.”
The next comparable winter event came five years later when a wet, heavy snow, crippled the region seven days before Christmas in 2009. The Dec. 18, 2009, monster storm is remembered not only for its snowfall intensity, but also the wet and heavy nature of the snow that fell. Those who tried to shovel a path during that storm compared the snow to concrete. It was heavy and difficult to move.
Things didn’t improve from there.
The following year brought the so-called “snowmageddon” winter of 2010. The end result of that unusual weather phenomenon was three-months of almost non-stop snow in Bluefield.
In the process, the city of Bluefield set a modern-day snowfall record — 80 plus inches of snow during a three-month period. The previous seasonal snowfall record for Nature’s Air-Conditioned City was 77.8 inches.
The 2010 snowmageddon seasonal snowfall record for Bluefield still stands to this very day.
But the snowmageddon itself, a term that was coined at the time by former President Barack Obama as he struggled to explain the unusually active winter, was far from over.
Later that year, on Dec. 6 to be exact, it started snowing again — this time 10 inches for the Bluefield area. and the snow kept falling, rolling into 2011.
What followed was another three-months of never-ending snow that continued well into March of 2011.
From there the winters in the region trended more to the milder side — with no storms producing more than a foot of snow and no new seasonal snowfall records being set.
However, the 2022 winter season is off to an active start, with two significant winter storms impacting the region within the first 15 days of January and another in the forecast.
A snow storm that kicked of 2022 on January 3 dumped 7 inches of snow in Bluefield; 6 inches of snow in Athens; 6 inches of snow in Lindside; and 6 inches of snow in Cedar Bluff, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
Snowfall totals during the second Jan. 6-7 storm of this year ranged from 6.8 inches in Bluefield; 6.5 inches in Princeton; 7.5 inches in Matoaka; 6 inches in Tazewell; and 4.8 inches in Richlands, the National Weather Service date indicates.
Snowfall totals for the Jan. 16 storm are not yet available.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
