BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is planning a big week leading up to the annual Graham-Beaver game on Aug. 27.
City Manager Cecil Marson said it will be a week of events and fun, including a parade, pep rally and even a carnival downtown.
A golf tourney at Fincastle is also being planned.
“We want to get the city fired up for the big game on Friday night, and then on Saturday is the Lemonade Festival,” he said.
The Lemonade Festival has not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Marson also said it’s called the Graham-Beaver game this year because it’s Graham High School’s turn to be the home team in the game held at Mitchell Stadium, so it is listed first.
Rick Showalter, the city’s new parks and recreation director, said it will be an “exciting week for activities” to pump up anticipation to a historic game, a very long rivalry of interstate championship football teams.
Showalter said he is on several committees related to planning and those plans are still in the works.
He did provide some details of the golf tourney.
Showalter said it will have 18 teams, with 9 representing the City of Bluefield and 9 representing the Town of Bluefield.
The winner will get the “cup,” which will go to the winning high school to display for a year.
Sponsorships are also being sought and the proceeds will go to both schools’ athletic teams.
On Aug. 20, the weekend before the big game, the 2 Virginias 5K race will be held, he added.
Marson also said Mitchell Stadium is seeing some improvements to be ready for another football season for both high schools as well as Bluefield State University and Bluefield University, both of which use Mitchell for their home stadium.
Locker rooms have been repainted, hand rails are being installed and new speakers are already in, among other upgrades.
“We should have a great stadium for all our teams,” he said.
Showalter said there are a lot of renovations going on at the stadium and the turf is also in good shape.
Mitchell Stadium is one of the largest high school football facilities in the country, holding 10,000.
In 2019, the stadium was named America’s best high school football stadium in on online USAToday contest with the top 16 high school stadiums in the country competing.
The annual high school rivalry game typically brings in graduates from around the country and each school has a loyal following.
Graham won last year’s game 31-6.
Marson said plans for the big week are still being finalized.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
