BRISTOL, Va. – Fifty years ago, about 500 people gathered at I-77 Big Walker Mountain Tunnel to celebrate a transportation milestone, the opening of 11.4 miles of Interstate 77 between Wytheville and Bland and the opening of Big Walker Mountain Tunnel.
On the eve of the 50th anniversary, local-elected officials, invited guests and media were offered the opportunity to commemorate the anniversary by visiting the tunnel for a brief event and tour. The Big Walker Mountain Tunnel opened on June 29, 1972.
In the early 1970s, the tunnel was the first project of its magnitude for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Construction of Big Walker Mountain Tunnel took almost five years to complete and accounted for approximately $30 million of the $50 million project, which also included construction of just over 11 miles of I-77,” VDOT Bristol District Engineer Tabitha Crowder, P.E., said. “When awarded in 1967, it was the largest single highway construction contract awarded by the state.”
From October 1967 to June 1972, construction crews worked almost around-the-clock cutting through the 3,650-foot-high mountain. Millions of tons of rock and earth were moved from the tunnel and portal areas to construct the concrete and steel tubes and service buildings.
Big Walker Mountain Tunnel is 4,200-feet long. It is built on a 3.5 percent upgrade from the south portal to the north portal. Each tube contains a 26-foot roadway with a 16.5-foot high clearance, a rail-protected sidewalk about 2.5-feet wide, emergency telephones, fire extinguishers, traffic lights, overhead ventilation ducts, ceramic tile walls, and continuous fluorescent lighting that is reflected from the concrete ceiling.
Ventilation buildings are located at each end of the tunnel. It takes approximately 2 minutes for the 24 fans – 12 blower fans and 12 exhaust fans – to completely change the air in the tubes.
Over the years, there have been renovation projects for the tunnel including replacement of the lighting system and electrical and mechanical system upgrades, all in the early 1990s. Approximately 11 million vehicles drive through Big Walker Mountain Tunnel annually.
On Dec. 29, 1974, the I-77 East River Mountain Tunnel opened to traffic. The mile-long tunnel is located 20 miles north of Big Walker Mountain Tunnel. Interstate 77 provides a vital north-south transportation link, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.
