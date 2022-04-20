Although there are no signs of a new surge in West Virginia just yet, Gov. Jim Justice is not taking any chances, warning Tuesday that those individuals who don’t receive a second booster shot are making a “big-time mistake.”
Justice said the state is underperforming in terms of the number of individuals 50 and over who have received a second booster shot. He spoke during a virtual pandemic briefing.
“You will hear me tell you over and over again, if you are 50 or above, the CDC has OK’d you to take your second booster shot,” Justice said. “Every single one of these was over 50 years of age (the number of new virus-associated deaths reported Tuesday). You not taking that second booster shot is a big-time mistake. That’s all there is to it.”
Justice, a Republican, said children should urge their parents and grandparents to receive their second booster shot, which is technically the fourth COVID-19 shot a person will receive following the initial jab, the second required shot and the first vaccine booster shot.
“Please encourage the people in your life who are 50 and older to get that second booster shot,” Justice said. “Protect your loved ones from ending up on this page.”
COVID-19 numbers were still flat Tuesday in West Virginia.
The state reported only 95 new virus cases Tuesday. Active virus cases stood at 446, which is up somewhat from just a week ago.
Across the state, only 88 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday, and in an unexpected change, more vaccinated residents were reported hospitalized than non-vaccinated residents, a development that Justice didn’t address during his briefing Tuesday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 50 of the hospitalizations reported Tuesday involved vaccinated residents with 38 being individuals who are unvaccinated. Sixteen of the cases involved vaccinated individuals in ICU with another six unvaccinated residents receiving ICU care.
Statewide eight new deaths were reported Tuesday, but six of the cases were deaths that had been reported earlier but are now being called COVID-19 associated deaths as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts with official death certificates.
Locally, the number of active virus cases — or those confirmed COVID-19 infections that are being tracked by health officials and require a five-day quarantine period — are still very low.
In Mercer County, 21 active virus cases were being reported Tuesday, along with only three active cases in McDowell County. Monroe County is reporting only two active virus cases.
Over the past three months, total active cases in the state have decreased by 97.9 percent, the governor’s office said in a statement issued later in the day.
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, said one fact that may be helping West Virginia at the moment is the number of citizens with immunity from vaccines and boosters, and those with natural immunity after catching the virus during the late winter and early spring months.
“We continue to see some rise in the number of cases, and although hospitalizations are still very low as the governor indicated earlier and the number of deaths hasn’t risen dramatically, we are still cognizance that the COVID virus will continue to infect those who are not immune,” Marsh said during the virtual briefing.
Marsh said West Virginia has been “pretty much underperforming” in the number of people 50 or over to receive a second booster shot.
In response to a media question, Justice said the state was considering new incentive programs to encourage a second booster shot, but didn’t have anything specific to report at this time. He then challenged those individuals who are worried about the possibility of having an adverse side effect from the four shots.
“I ask the media to hear me,” Justice said. “How many people do you know out there who really, really, had a terrible event from taking the vaccine. You can make up stuff, but real stuff.”
Although the bi-weekly virtual sessions are described by the governor’s office as briefings to provide an “update on West Virginia’s COVID-19 response efforts,” increasingly non-pandemic related topics are discussed by Justice.
Those non-pandemic related topics that were addressed by Justice and others on Tuesday included possible federal cuts to VA hospitals, inflation, trout fishing, unemployment rates in West Virginia, efforts by Workforce West Virginia to boost the state’s workforce, corn prices, the proposed elimination of the state’s personal income tax, the capture of an escaped inmate and a record catfish catch in the Kanawha River.
WorkForce West Virginia Director Scott Adkins spoke regarding the state’s new Job Jumpstart Program, which provides a one-time, $1,500 payment to eligible West Virginians who get a new job and remain employed for at least eight weeks.
“The primary purpose of Jumpstart is to get folks back in the workforce,” Adkins said. “We have employers who are reaching out to WorkForce every day, looking for skilled laborers, looking for folks who have technical skills.”
At one point Tuesday, the session had to be briefly paused — presumably for technical reasons. But Justice later explained that his dog, “Babydog,” was making a “racket” in front of the cameras.
Justice also blamed the Biden administration Tuesday for the rampant inflation problem the country is currently dealing with.
“On day one, we just arbitrarily stop the Keystone pipeline,” Justice said. “We have created our own mess, and it’s come from D.C.”
Now the price of everything is increasing, as inflation surges, Justice said.
“Everything has gone off the charts,” he said. “Nobody can stop it. Fertilizer is off the charts. Diesel is off the charts. We absolutely are facing dilemmas in every aspect. What happened in a little over a year? The election happened. We started chasing rainbows. Look where we are.”
