BLUEFIELD — Friday is a “big scale” clean-up day for Bluefield with volunteer groups spread around the city.
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the City Board Tuesday the city is “bringing in as many as we can to help.”
Groups helping include Bluefield High School and Bluefield State College students, city and public works employees, and Four Seasons Recovery Point.
Marson said clean-up begins at 8:30 a.m..
BHS students will concentrate on the Jefferson-Cumberland-Walton area and circle onto College Avenue.
City and public works employees will hit Rogers and Cherry streets, Rt. 52 and City Park.
Bluefield State students will work in the North Side from the college to Clark Street and the side streets.
Recovery Point will have two groups.
One will cover Preston to Bland, downtown and will hit North Street going west, down College and will merge at Bluefield City Park to cover the trails with the second group.
Basically, they will cover downtown and Southside.
“It’s going to be citywide. We’re going to have folks all over the place,” Marson said.
Everyone can come out and help in their neighborhoods, he added.
“We’re hoping all the local businesses will allow their employees a few minutes that day to go out and do some sweeps of their area and try to clean up their areas as well,” Marson said.
Volunteers across the county are already picking up trash and disposing of junk for the annual Love Where You Live: Keep Mercer Clean campaign, which will continue until April 30.
The citywide clean-up Friday will wrap up around noon.
Marson has been a big proponent of cleaning up the city, with an aggressive campaign on picking up trash as well as an active dilapidated structure demolition program.
