BLUEFIELD — A big Juneteenth event is being planned for Bluefield on June 20, a celebration of the end of slavery in every state.
Although the official holiday is June 19, when Texas became the last state to officially outlaw slavery in 1865, the Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration will be held on Monday, June 20, which is also West Virginia Day and a state holiday.
Dassa Giles, one of the event organizers, said that last year a “very small group” of African-Americans decided to plan an event to recognize Juneteenth and it involved a march from the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge to Chicory Square with an hours-long event at Chicory Square that was “very highly religious oriented.”
The scope of the event has broadened this year, she said, and the focus is on a celebration.
Giles said she lived in Texas for 36 years and Juneteenth there is more like July 4, “a day of celebration,” with many family fun events.
“Bluefield needs it to be more of a celebration,” she said, not a church service.
Donald “Ken” Hunt, who planned the event last year and is in charge again this year, said he agrees it should be a celebration.
Last year was his first time and involving churches more directly seemed the right way to go then, but a real celebration is more appropriate for the occasion.
Giles said the City of Bluefield was supportive last year and is on board this year.
“This year, Cecil (City Manager Cecil Marson) has come forward and not only supported us but is also on the (event planning) committee,” she said. “Members (of the city government) under his leadership have embraced the event.”
Giles said that also includes City Board members and Mayor Ron Martin was a big supporter last year.
“We want it to be a family fun event for everyone,” she said, adding that the march will not take place this year and activities will be concentrated at Chicory Square from noon to 6 p.m.
Those activities include a talent extravaganza, bouncy house, cornhole, a 50/50 raffle and exhibitors, along with vendors and food trucks.
Giles said everyone is welcome to perform in the talent extravaganza can can contact her at 214-274-7354 to sign up.
“We are looking for local talent to come and be a part of this,” she said, adding that STARZ Performance Academy has already planned a dance program for the event.
Hunt said the event committee is also looking for more sponsors.
“We want this to build bigger and bigger,” he said.
Giles said Brian Tracey, Executive Director of the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corp. (BARC), is also involved as a Juneteenth committee member and the Granada Theater is showing the film, “42,” on June 19 at 5 p.m. and June 20 at 7 p.m. with free admission.
The movie stars the late Chadwick Boseman and is a biography of Jackie Robinson, the first black professional baseball player.
Nicole Thompson, House Manager & Programming Director for BARC, is also involved and is on the Juneteenth Celebration planning committee.
Giles said John Velke, curator for the One Thin Dime Museum (located in the old Ramsey School), will have a week-long exhibit of African-American memorabilia and history.
A&J Sportstown and Photography will be the official vendor for Juneteenth paraphernalia and Delbert Alexander will be the event’s DJ, she added.
Pam Jeffries is in charge of vendors and anyone wanting to be a part of that can contact her at 304-308-1070.
Giles said the master of ceremonies for the celebration will be Jonathan Frazier and Dr. Deidre Guyton, director of the BSC Office of Alumni Affairs and a member of the committee, will speak about the meaning of Juneteenth.
Committee members also include Tasha Turner, Sharon Hunt, Dr. Daniel Wells and Karen Hunt.
“I think it’s going to be a great event,” Marson said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.