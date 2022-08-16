BLUEFIELD — Mitchell Stadium hosted a clean-up day Monday in anticipation of the annual Beaver-Graham game that will be on August 26.
“I think this is probably the biggest event we’ve got during the entire year,” said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson, who also attended and helped clean the stadium Monday.
Many in the community came out to the field to help get it ready for the biggest game of the year including the public works and parks and recreation crews, Mitchell Stadium’s team, and Bluefield Fire and Police Department.
Historically, Beaver-Graham is a monumental event for the Bluefield community on both sides of the state lines.
“It’s one of the great rivalry series games, and the fact that we’ve got two teams that are perennial state champions,” Marson said. “We just want to make sure they have a great field, and the whole community pitches in to help get set up.”
Local rehabilitation center, Recovery Point, also came out to help prepare the field and Josh Farmer, a phase I coordinator at the center, said that him and his guys were just happy to be giving back to the community.
“For us at Recovery Point, this is an opportunity for us to be of service to the community,” said Farmer. “It’s to give back, help out. We’ve had a lot of support from the city, the community, the church groups, and everyone, and all of these guys were like I was five years ago, lost in alcohol and drug addiction.”
He added, “They’re starting to find themselves, and they want to make up for all of the time they lost, and doing this here, helps them do that.”
Marson is still relatively new to the area and has not been here for the Beaver-Graham game when it was in its full glory because of COVID, so he’s very excited to get to hopefully see how big this event is for the community.
“Because the last couple years of COVID, we’re hoping this year is going to be a great game and to get all the fans out, and we just want to make sure it’s really nice,” said Marson.
He also added, “Last year’s game had a couple COVID delays, so it was a pretty good crowd but unfortunately not the usual historic turnout. We’re expecting about 15,000 fans this year, so it’s going to be packed. With all of the other activities going on leading up to the game, this year should be awesome.”
Farmer also commented on the massive size of this event and said that this game was a big deal to the community.
“It’s funny because it’s a huge rivalry, but at the same time, everybody takes advantage of the opportunity to be united too,” Farmer explained.
Farmer said the clean-up is just one of the things that he feels Marson is doing to bring more satisfaction to the Bluefield community.
“Cecil has talked about wanting to instill some pride back into the community, and we have that at Recovery Point and want to do that,” said Farmer.
Marson expanded on that saying, “I like getting the community together, and I really love all these kids down here. I’m excited for them to have a good time.
He added, “Both sides of the line will be doing big pep rallies, and I think anything we can do to celebrate the kids and highlight their success, I’m 100 percent behind it whether it be West Virginia or Virginia.”
Marson understands the significance of the Beaver-Graham rivalry and thinks this clean-up will assist in making this year’s game exciting for players, coaches, parents, and the community.
“I think it’s everything,” he said. “We’ve got legendary coaches here for the last 50, 60 years, and football is big down here.”
“We’re excited to get these two teams together, and we love all these kids and just want to have a great game and something nice for the families, Marson added.
This year, because Graham High School is the home team, the contest is being called the “Graham-Beaver” game.
There will be several events leading up to this year’s game, including a carnival, a parade, and a Meet the Beavers event that will be going on in the week leading up to the legendary game.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com
