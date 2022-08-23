BLUEFIELD — The first ever Beaver-Graham Week celebration gets into full swing today with the Bluefield Shriners’ carnival on Princeton Avenue beside the TailYard dog park.
The carnival will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. today through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.
It’s all about getting ready for the big rivalry game Friday night, and opening the city’s doors for the many people who return to the area for the game.
A golf tourney will be held at Fincastle on Wednesday, with 18 teams, nine playing for Graham and nine playing for Bluefield.
Also on Wednesday, the Granada Theater will host the first Legends of the Rivalry at 7 p.m.
Rick Showalter, city Parks and Recreation director, said recently the idea is to target reunion people coming into the community for the game. Old footage of previous big games will be screened and concessions will be available as well as the booster clubs selling school items.
A parade and pep rally, Meet the Beavers, are planned for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Showalter said athletes and coaches in all 11 fall sports programs at BHS as well as cheerleaders will march down Commerce Street with the band to Chicory Square.
Also on Thursday evening, Graham High School will host a “Meet the G-Men” event at the school at 6 p.m.
Vendors and food trucks on Raleigh Street as well as a RailYard beer garden in the fenced in area beside the former Big Whiskey will open today as well and be open through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On game day, tailgating in the grassy area beside Bowen Field opens at 9 a.m. No alcohol is allowed and security at the game will be tight with only clear bags allowed to be carried in.
General parking for the game begins at 4 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m.
But that’s not all that is happening this week.
On Saturday, the Lemonade Festival is back after a pandemic hiatus, starting at 11 a.m., with more vendors lining Raleigh Street.
Chicory Square will feature entertainment, including performances by students from the Bluefield Dance Theater and STARZ Performing Arts Academy.
The nightcap Saturday will be a concert at the Granada Theater, celebrating the first anniversary of its reopening.
The group Envision will play beach music as well as Motown hits.
Tickets are now for sale at $25 each and the celebration is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.