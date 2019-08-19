BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College students kicked off the 2019 - 2020 school year on a positive note with food, friends, and games, at the Big Blue Bash, on Sunday.
“This is a welcome back to the students and a cumulative to the weekend we’ve had,” Bluefield State College’s Provost Dr. Ted Lewis, said.
During the weekend, Bluefield State College students enjoyed watching the Bluefield Blue Jays play baseball, a naming ceremony for the college’s library, and a groundbreaking ceremony for the college’s on-campus dorms.
“This is a great way to end the summer and bring the students back. We start classes back and 8 in the morning,” Lewis said.
With live music, food, vendors, and inflatable obstacle courses, guests, both students, and city residents enjoyed the warm evening. Taking place in the Othello Harris-Jefferson Student Union Center parking lot, the college has seen high numbers of guests during the weekend activities.
At the event, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention distributed information to students and residents to spread awareness on suicide. According to Brittany Antoine, with the foundation, statistics show that a suicide spike occurs in the elderly age group.
“This event was open to the general public so we felt like we needed to be here as well,” Antoine said.
Running the events and food stations, college athletes welcomed guests. Behind the cotton candy machine, baseball player, Kevon Moxey enjoyed his time meeting the community.
Entering into his senior year, regarding his service of the event, Moxey said, “I’m just here to help Bluefield State.”
With instructors, students, and local residents enjoying the evening, the event allowed the three groups to connect. With some students being international, opportunities to connect are ever important.
“Events like this helps connect students and the community members,” Moxey said.
