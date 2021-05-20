BLUEFIELD — The biennial Bluefield Coal Show which would usually take place this year has been postponed until 2022.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said the postponement was not directly related to the pandemic, but because the huge international coal show (MINExpo International) in Las Vegas was moved from last year to this year in September.
“We cannot compete with that,” he said, because that is where vendors will go.
Since the Bluefield Coal Show is held every two years, having it next year will throw it off schedule, Disibbio said.
“We are looking at having it again in 2023,” he said, which would make it two years in a row, but put it back on the traditional schedule of uneven years.
The international show is held every four years and was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was canceled because of the pandemic.
Disibbio said the chamber is hoping to have a presence at the Las Vegas show to promote the area and its businesses, but he is not sure if that can be arranged.
If not, he said he will work with area companies that attend to help with the promotion.
The Bluefield Coal Show, held at the Brushfork Armory, is a huge undertaking, taking months to organize, involving dozens of volunteers and attracting vendors from all over the U.S. and from other countries.
The 2019 coal show featured almost 200 vendors and drew thousands of visitors to the area. The three-day event, which is not open to the public, features exhibitors showcasing their latest products and services in the coal industry.
The show has an estimated $3 million to $4 million impact to the local economy in Tazewell and Mercer counties. Several locally based companies participate in the show, moving products from this area to the rest of the country and around the world.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
