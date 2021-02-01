BLUEFIELD — Bids are being sought from contractors ready to demolish two Mercer County schools that have been replaced by a new facility this year.
The Mercer County Board of Education advertised Jan. 26 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for bids on the demolition of Memorial Elementary School and Whitethorn Elementary School in Bluefield. Both schools have been replaced by the new Bluefield Primary School which opened this year along Cumberland Road near Bluefield High School.
Bluefield Primary School has up-to-date education technology, modern security measures such as video cameras, and a separate gymnasium and cafeteria. Both Whitethorn School and Memorial School used one room serving as both gym and cafeteria.
When the pending demolitions were announced last year, former Memorial School students and teachers expressed hopes for turning the school into a community center or museum. Assistant Superintendent Rick Ball of Mercer County Schools said the neighborhood’s residents expressed concerns during a public hearing about what could happen to the building after it closed. One old school which closed years ago, Beaver High School in Bluefield, still stands vacant and unused.
Greg Prudich, a member of the Mercer County Board of Education, said the board has not made plans yet about what to do with the properties after the schools have been demolished
“At this point, there are options that we could donate it to some nonprofit, the municipality or government agency or sell it at auction,” Prudich said. “I don’t think the board has decided precisely what to do with it yet.”
A mandatory pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 4 at Memorial School. The meeting will then move on to Whitethorn School, according to the legal advertisement.
The board of education will consider suggestions for using the vacant sites once the old schools are gone.
“As always, we’re open to community thoughts or people being willing to utilize it in a good and appropriate fashion,” Prudich said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
