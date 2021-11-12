BLUEFIELD — Bids are now being accepted for the City of Bluefield’s Exit 1 project.
A notice has been advertised asking or bids until Dec. 14, at which time all bids will be opened and read.
The city owns more than 80 acres around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) and a study found that between 12 and 15 acres of that land is developable and will be used to create “shovel ready” pads on which businesses can locate.
Engineering and design work was recently approved by the federal EDA (Economic Development Administration) saying all specifics of the planned project were approved, and now the work is ready to be put out for bid.
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, said the EDA had to give approval because it gave $1 million toward the $2 million project with the other $1 million in matching funds from local foundations.
The project will include clearing and grubbing, site stabilization/erosion and sediment control, water line installation and connections, sanitary sewer force main installation and connection, as well as sanitary sewer pump station upgrades.
Estimated duration of the project is 225 days.
Spencer said Tuesday work should begin early in 2022.
Bid documents are available and can be downloaded from the city’s website, cityofbluefield.com.
A pre-bid conference on the project will be held on Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m. in the city Municipal Building on Rogers Street with a visit to the project site following the conference.
Bids should be submitted to the city at 200 Rogers Street.
The lowest bid will then be evaluated to make sure the company is licensed, bonded and meets all requirements for the project.
A recommendation will then be made to the city board and, once approved, the contractor will be turned loose. “Hopefully, dirt will be flying sometime the first of year,” Spencer said.
Spencer also said Tuesday during the city board meeting the site already has several prospects, but it is too early to offer any specifics.
The land is located on John Nash Boulevard across the exit and entrance ramps to I-77 at the north end of the East River Mountain tunnel.
Spencer said previously that as businesses, whether a gas station, motel or restaurants, locate at Exit 1, it should open up John Nash Boulevard for more development going toward Rt. 460 and Bluefield.
Although the interstate was finished in the 1970s, the land has not been developed mainly because of the mountainous terrain.
But city leaders, including Spencer, former Mayor Tom Cole and former City Manager Dane Rideout, tackled the project and got the ball rolling in early 2018.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
