CAMP CREEK — CapitAnother step has been taken toward renovating travel plazas that serve motorists traveling along Interstate 77 in Mercer County and further north in Raleigh County.
Last year the West Virginia Turnpike Authority announced plans to renovate the Bluestone Travel Plaza near Camp Creek in Mercer County and a second travel plaza next to Tamarack in Beckley. The plans call for tearing down the present facilities and replacing them with new ones.
This week, the Turnpike Authority advertised in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for contractors to demolish the existing travel plazas’ facilities and construct their replacements. In late November 2022, Gov. Jim Justice announced plans for demolishing the two travel plazas and rebuilding them from the ground up.
In May 2022, the Parkways Authority approved the expenditure of $152 million spread over three fiscal years to renovate the turnpike’s travel plazas. The plans were based on results of a 2021 survey of turnpike travelers.
The plans call for maintaining fueling and restroom facilities, and tractor-trailer parking, at both the Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas while the project is underway, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Jeff Miller said when the renovations were announced.
The Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas will be closed starting Feb. 1 to begin demolition and the sites’ redevelopment.
Over 3,400 people responded to a survey about the plazas’ facilities. The results led the Parkways Authority to realize that the travel plazas were far more than a quick break for the millions of visitors who stop at them, authority officials said. For some guests, stopping at a travel plaza was part of a family tradition with some visitors recalling the “Glass House” design of the 1950s. For others, it was an opportunity to learn more about our state and purchase authentic West Virginia made crafts and products in the tourist information centers. Truck drivers look to the travel plazas for safe and secure parking.
Travel plaza customers also said where the existing facilities were inadequate. Leisure travelers wanted new facilities that “embraced” West Virginia’s scenery and natural attractions, Turnpike Authority officials said. Commuters and other travelers wanted drive-through service and comfortable, quiet sitting areas for work and relaxation. Over 50 percent of commercial drivers felt there was a significant or severe shortage of truck parking.
All the survey’s respondents wanted improved restrooms.
The redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV (electric vehicle) charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic areas and pet relief areas, Turnpike Authority officials said. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
