BLUEFIELD — Bids are being sought from companies interested in building a new school which will replace the aging Brushfork Elementary and Bluewell Elementary schools in Mercer County.
The Mercer County Board of Education has advertised in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for bids from qualified contractors interested in building the new Bluewell/Brushfork Elementary School. Greg Prudich, the board of education’s president, said Thursday that both the current elementary schools need to be replaced.
“With Brushfork, we’ve actually had to move in some portables (classrooms) because part of the building was structurally unsound, so we had to get the kids out of there,” Prudich said. “They’ve been there since the second semester last year. The buildings are way past their useful life.”
Neither the Brushfork or Bluewell schools are sufficiently designed for modern education practices, he said.
“It’s got to do with problems with the layout of the buildings, the security of the buildings and the access for special needs,” Prudich stated. “Those are the challenges we have to deal with.”
Bids will be opened in February. Based on what is happening with other school projects across the state, the cost of construction could increase compared to what could be done before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Prudich said. Supply chain issues and other problems could drive up the cost.
“I understand that lumber is coming down,” he said. “It’s still really expensive to build schools compared to two or three year ago.”
The plan is to begin construction in the spring at a site off Airport Road close to the current Brushfork Elementary School. While the new school will replace the Brushfork and Bluewell elementary schools, Montcalm Elementary School will remain open, Prudich said.
In April 2021, the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) announced that Mercer County Schools was receiving $9.6 million in funding needed to construct the new elementary school. The local school system will add about $5 million, and the total project cost is about $14.6 million.{p class=”p1”}The new school will be similar to Mountain Valley Elementary School in Green Valley and Bluefield Primary School. It will be a PreK through fifth grade school and serve about 375 students.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
