BLUEFIELD — Engineering firms interested in finding ways to extend natural gas service to a Mercer County industrial park and prepare building sites there for future development are being sought by the Mercer County Economic Development Authority.
In late March, the county’s economic development authority advertised in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for qualifications from consulting engineering firms for providing advice and services for site development at the Cumberland Industrial Park off John Nash Boulevard.
“Our office is working with the Region I Planning & Development Council on requests for qualifications,” according to John O’Neal, the development authority’s executive director.
One plan is to extend new utilities up to the industrial park, he said.
“We’re trying to put a project together to take natural gas all along John Nash Boulevard up to the industrial park,” O’Neal said. “And in the other one we’re looking for qualifications for engineering firms to do further site development. That would come later.”
This second project would involve preparing lots at the industrial park for future use.
“We’ve just got a number of lots that have been parceled out,” O’Neal said. “That involves grading, testing, and shaping the land to get it ready to build.”
Proposals from engineering firms interested in the work are being accepted until April 30, according to the legal advertisement.
The city of Bluefield has been working to develop property around Exit 1 off Interstate 77, which intersects with John Nash Boulevard. The city owns more than 80 acres around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT). A preliminary study for a master plan, funded in part by an Appalachian Electric Power grant, found that between 12 and 15 acres of that area could be developed, according to previous reports in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.