Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.