WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He also promised to avenge the deaths, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
Speaking with emotion from the White House, Biden said the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate was to blame for the attacks that killed 12 American service members and many more Afghan civilians. He said there was no evidence they colluded with the Taliban, who now control the country.
“We have some reason to believe we know who they are,” he said of the bombers and gunmen involved. “Not certain.”
He said he had instructed military commanders to develop plans to strike IS “assets, leadership and facilities.”
The IS affiliate in Afghanistan has carried out many attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan in recent years. It is far more radical than the Taliban, who seized power less than two weeks ago. The most heralded American attack on the group came in April 2017 when the U.S. dropped the largest conventional bomb in its arsenal on an IS cave and tunnel complex. The group more recently is believed to have concentrated in urban Afghan areas, which could complicate U.S. efforts to target them without harming civilians.
“We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place of our choosing,” Biden said, adding, “These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans; we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on. America will not be intimidated.”
Biden said U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan have told him it is important to complete the evacuation mission. “And we will,” he said, adding, “We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission.”
Indeed, Gen. Frank McKenzie, the Central Command chief who is overseeing the evacuation operation from his Florida headquarters, told a Pentagon news conference shortly before Biden spoke, “Let me be clear, while we are saddened by the loss of life, both U.S. and Afghan, we are continuing to execute the mission,.” He said there were about 5,000 evacuees on the airfield Thursday awaiting flights.
As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out of Kabul.
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement Thursday about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.
“I am closely tracking the horrifying situation in Kabul and will remain in touch with intelligence and administration officials as we learn more about today’s attacks,” Warner said. “As we await more information regarding the casualties, my thoughts will be with our troops and with the innocent people killed in these brutal acts of terror. We must do everything we can to stabilize the situation outside the airport so that we can resume evacuations of American citizens, SIVs, and the Afghans most in danger as soon as possible. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to U.S. service members who are carrying out the mission on the ground despite the great danger and challenges they are facing.”
U.S. Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the bombings near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan that have resulted in the loss of multiple American service members and Afghan citizens.
“Today’s horrific attacks in Kabul that killed and wounded American service members and Afghans is an unconscionable act of terrorism. Every American, myself included, is heartbroken by the loss of our brave service members who put their lives on the line and by this senseless loss of life. It is clear that the Taliban has broken their promises and this cannot be tolerated any longer,” he said. “The situation we currently find our country in is one of deep despair, and we must establish a turning point in our actions to control this process. The Taliban continue to harass, assault, and hold hostage the families of U.S. citizens and SIVs, despite their assurances of safe passage. Their takeover of the Afghan government emboldened terrorist organizations like ISIS-K to carry out the attacks we saw today.”
“Our military must be able to use all the might at their disposal to protect the lives of Americans and our allies and to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions. Our military must be able to complete their mission, for as long as it takes to evacuate every American, our service members, any individual that has assisted U.S. Forces, and SIVs, while ensuring security and medical screenings,” Manchin said.
U.S. Sen, Shelley Moore Capito also issued a statement about the attacks in Afghanistan.
“This is devastating and incredibly sad to see. Our marines were bravely performing the critical mission of evacuating Americans. While the effort is worthwhile, @potus must ensure everything is being done to protect and support those evacuating and helping them. So far, I have been very disappointed with the actions of this administration,” Capito said.
“We have the most powerful military in the world. It’s unconscionable to leave our fellow Americans and our Afghan allies behind and in harm’s way. We need action and answers from @potus, and we need them now,” she stated.
In somber, sometimes halting remarks, Biden praised U.S. forces and asked for a moment of silence in honor of those killed. The U.S. service members were the first killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Taliban that called for the militant group to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for a U.S. agreement to remove all American troops and contractors by May 2021.
Biden was briefed on the attacks, which came 12 days into the rushed evacuation and five days before its scheduled completion. Some Republicans and others have argued to extend the evacuation beyond next Tuesday’s deadline.
The administration has been widely blamed for a chaotic and deadly evacuation that began in earnest only after the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Taliban’s takeover of the country. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated so far, Afghans, Americans and others.
Thursday’s attacks were sure to intensify political pressure from all sides on Biden, who already was under heavy criticism for not beginning the pullout earlier. He had announced in April that he was ending the U.S. war and would have all forces out by September.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to bring the chamber back into session to consider legislation that would prohibit the U.S. withdrawal until all Americans are out. That’s highly unlikely, and Pelosi’s office dismissed such suggestions as “empty stunts.”
Gen. McKenzie said the military believes the attacks on the airport’s perimeter were carried out by fighters affiliated with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan arm. He said more attempted attacks were expected.
After the suicide bomber’s attack at the airport’s Abbey Gate, a number of ISIS gunmen opened fire on civilians and military forces, he said. There also was an attack at or near the Baron Hotel near that gate, he said.
“We thought this would happen sooner or later,” McKenzie said, adding that U.S. military commanders were working with Taliban commanders to prevent further attacks.
McKenzie said that in addition to the 12 U.S. service members killed in the attacks, at least 15 were injured.
As details of the attacks emerged, the White House rescheduled Biden’s first in-person meeting with Israel’s new prime minister on Thursday and canceled a video conference with governors about resettling Afghan refugees arriving in the United States.
A number of U.S. allies said they were ending their evacuation efforts in Kabul, at least in part to give the U.S. the time it needs to wrap up its evacuation operations before getting more than 5,000 U.S. troops out by Tuesday.
Despite intense pressure to extend the deadline, Biden has repeatedly cited the threat of terrorist attacks against civilians and U.S. service members as a reason to keep to his plan.
In an interview with ABC News, Ross Wilson, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, said, “There are safe ways to get to” the airport for those Americans who still want to leave. He added that “there undoubtedly will be” some at-risk Afghans who will not get out before Biden’s deadline.
The airlift continued Thursday despite warnings of vehicle-borne bomb threats near the airport. The White House said 13,400 people had been evacuated in the 24 hours that ended early Thursday morning Washington time. Those included 5,100 people aboard U.S. military planes and 8,300 on coalition and partner aircraft. That was a substantial drop from the 19,000 airlifted by all means the day before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.