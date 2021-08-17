Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.